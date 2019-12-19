Logan man gets prison time for abuse of toddler

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man has been sentenced to prison after he confessed to molesting a 1-year-old girl last spring.

Andrew J. Oakeson, 28, was learned on Tuesday he will serve a term of six-years-to-life.

In July, Oakeson was was arrested on suspicion of 12 felonies and one class A misdemeanor associated with incidents on March 1 and June 20 of this year. He was indicted on July 1.

After a plea deal on July 23, Oakeson was found guilty of one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. His sentencing was continued multiple times.

Oakeson had admitted abused a girl who was was about a year and a half old. He held a position of trust with the toddler, and admitted to viewing pornography in association with the abuse.

Oakeson was reported to police after talking to a therapist about what he had done, his probable cause statement says. The therapist reportedly told Oakeson to expect a police visit.

Attorneys for Oakeson had requested a non-prison sentence, but Judge Brian Cannell said on Tuesday that the crime and circumstances mandated prison time.