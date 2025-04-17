Update: Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 17 (UPI) — A lone gunman who is enrolled at Florida State University allegedly killed two and wounded six others during a late-morning shooting Thursday on the college campus in Tallahassee.

Police shot and apprehended him.

During a 5 p.m. EDT news conference, police officials identified the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, whose mother is a Leon County sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators said Ikner used his mother’s personal firearm in the mass shooting that began at 11:50 a.m. at the university’s student union, and that he is the only suspect.

Five of the six people who were shot are hospitalized in serious condition, while the sixth is in critical condition at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Police declined to identify the shooting victims.

The two people who were shot and killed were not students, police said.

“I want to thank all the brave men and women of the FSU Police Department for responding immediately to the scene,” FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower said.

All classes at FSU are canceled through Friday, and all other activities, including sporting events, are canceled through Sunday.

Ikner was armed with a pistol and a shotgun, but there is no evidence so far that he used the shotgun.

FSU police immediately responded and said they neutralized Ikner by shooting him after he did not obey their commands. He also is hospitalized.

President Donald Trump called the incident “a horrible thing,” and Gov. Ron DeSantis said those hurt were in his prayers.

Student Emily Palmer said she was in the student union when she got a “dangerous situation” alert.

She told CNN, “I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on.”

Student Blake Leonard told WCTV he heard 30 shots fired and said he was about 400 feet from the student union when gunfire erupted.

A heavy law enforcement response on campus and some streets were closed.

A witness having lunch in the student union with his daughter told WCTV that shots started in the union and people started running.

“We went through an exit door, ran down a hall and all the doors were locked except for one going upstairs. There were 50 of us trapped. We went into the service elevator and went upstairs.”

The man said the doors opened and two officers were there, guns drawn, and they pointed toward a way out. “We got outside and we ended up in the church across the street here.”

He said his daughter was trampled in the rush of people to get away from the shooting before making it away from the scene.

According to WCTV, students in the student union reported hearing 15 to 20 gunshots. A graduate student said he saw a college-aged man with a handgun.

Just before 1 p.m. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said on X, “My office is responding to the active shooter situation on FSU’s campus and we will provide updates as they become available.”

At 12:01 p.m. a school announcement on X warned students, “Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter situation call at the Student Union.”

The lockdown was lifted later in the afternoon.

A Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokesperson said the hospital was receiving patients from the shooting.

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share,” the representative said. “However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

In 2014, three people were shot at the campus’ Strozier Library by a 31-year-old graduate student. Police shot and killed the gunman outside the library.