LITTLE AMERICA, Wyoming, Feb. 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled a part of Wyoming that lies both east and north of parts of northern Utah.

The minor quake hit at 7:39 a.m. Sunday at 1.2 miles north-northwest of Little America. The quake hit at a depth of 1.2 miles in a remote area close to Interstate 80.

No reports of damages or injuries could be found.

Google Maps image

On Jan. 19 of this year, a quake of identical magnitude hit the same area.