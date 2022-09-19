Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes near Mexico’s pacific coastline

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Mexico’s southwest pacific coast Monday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened shortly after 1 p.m. and was centered near Michoacan and Colima states about 300 miles west of Mexico City.

