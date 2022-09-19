Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes near Mexico’s pacific coastline

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Mexico’s southwest pacific coast Monday.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened shortly after 1 p.m. and was centered near Michoacan and Colima states about 300 miles west of Mexico City.
Sept. 19 (UPI) — A strong earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was held in Mexico City.
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. The quake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila.
A mandatory evacuation order was issued in Mexico City and the US Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan. There were no reports of immediate damage.
Monday’s earthquake occurred on the five year anniversary of a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people in Central Mexico.
That quake took place 32 years to the day after a 8.1 massive quake devastated the country, claiming thousands of lives.
An earthquake drill in Mexico City was scheduled for 12:19 p.m. on Monday to honor the anniversary of the 2017 disaster.