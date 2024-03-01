Man, 51, dies after medical episode while snowmobiling in Cache County

HYRUM, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 51-year-old Weber County man died Thursday from an apparent medical condition while snowmobiling in Cache County.

The man had been snowmobiling in Scare Canyon, a remote area of southeast Cache County about 10 miles south of Hardware Ranch, when he became short of breath and stopped about 4:30 p.m., according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

The man notified those with him about his condition, and they departed for an area where they could make an emergency phone call, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

They returned to find the man lying on the ground and unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. Life-saving efforts were attempted for about 25 minutes but were unsuccessful.

Cache County Search and Rescue, Intermountain Life Flight and sheriff’s deputies responded to the area to provide aid. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other identifying information about the man was immediately released, pending notification of next family members.

