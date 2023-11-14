Man, 61, arrested after alleged attack, kidnapping outside Millcreek business

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping, assault and robbery outside a Millcreek barber shop.

James Edward Allums, 61, was arrested three days after the alleged Nov. 8 attack outside the Stag Barber Shop, 3865 S. 900 East.

Police say Allums was waiting for a woman outside the business, forced her into her vehicle and beat her before fleeing the scene, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Allums had a facsimile pistol when he approached the woman, demanded she give him her car keys and then ordered her multiple times to get into the car, the Unified Police Department affidavit says.

The woman told police she offered Allums money and the car, but he refused and “forcibly started pushing [her] into the car,” the UPD statement continues.

The man used his hands, a large metal/cement stake and the pistol to beat the woman as he forced her into the car, arrest documents say. Allums continued to beat the woman once she was in the car, police said.

Arrest documents say the woman was able to fight off Allums, who fled the scene with the woman’s purse and keys.

The woman then “crawled toward 900 East for help, causing injuries to her knees and leaving a blood trail,” the affidavit says.

The woman was found by a bystander who called 911 about 6 p.m. She was taken to the emergency room at St. Mark’s Hospital and treated for multiple injuries, police said.

Surveillance footage outside the barbershop showed the same man walking in the area following the attack, police said. The facsimile pistol, black gloves, a black beanie and the woman’s keys were later recovered in a nearby garbage can, and her empty purse and phone were located in a nearby backyard, arrest documents say.

Many of the items recovered had blood on them, and DNA tested by the state crime lab led police to Allums, who was on state and federal parole. A federal task force took him into custody Saturday, according to court documents.

Allums is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of: