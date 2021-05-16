Man, 61, found drowned in Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Weber County, Utah, May 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man was found Saturday afternoon in the Pineview Reservoir.

“At 4:01 today, a deputy in the area of Port Ramp was notified of a possible drowning,” says a statement issued at 6:17 p.m. by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 61-year-old male was observed, facedown in the water. Bystanders were able to get the male out of the water and began life-saving efforts. Deputies and Weber Fire continued life-saving efforts, however, the male passed.”

Investigators remained on the scene Saturday evening, the statement says.

“The male’s identity is not being revealed at this time, pending notification of family.”

