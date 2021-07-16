Man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Ogden Thursday.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Russell F. Beasley, 66, is facing one charge of kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

At 10:34 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a kidnapping attempt on the 100 block of 25th Street, the arresting officer wrote. The victim told officials she was walking on 25th Street when she passed a man.

“The victim stated the male then began following her and getting closer and closer to her as she was walking,” the statement said. “The victim said the male then came behind her and put his right arm around her neck while she was walking and tried to pull her.”

The victim stated she was able to turn around quick enough and hit the male with her elbow and he fled the area eastbound on 25th Street.

Officials then viewed video surveillance footage from the area of 25th Street and “it shows the male following the female and an obvious struggle occurring behind a tree on 25th Street,” the statement said. The arresting officer was able to identify the male as Beasley due to previous encounters.

Beasley was located on the 300 block of 25th Street at the Municipal Garden. The suspect was read his Miranda rights and refused to speak with officials.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.