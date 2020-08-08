Man critically injured in crash at Bonneville Salt Flats

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 55-year-old man was critically injured Friday night when he was ejected from a motorized bike in the area of the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The crash happened a mile north of the Sinclair gas station, at Exit 4, on the Bonneville Speedway road.

The man reportedly cartwheeled off the bike and crashed into the side of a camp trailer about 200 yards off the road, Tooele County Sheriff’s Investigations Lt. Norbert Aranda told Gephardt Daily.

The man suffered serious head trauma and was flown to the hospital by AirMed helicopter. Lt. Aranda said the man was “in and out of consciousness” as he was being transported.

Investigators are on scene, and the cause of the crash is still being determined.

Speed Week racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats officially starts Saturday Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 14.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.