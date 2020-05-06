Man critically injured in downtown Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash, police seek driver who fled

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night, the victim of a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

Lt. Dave Craycroft, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the man was crossing State Street near 750 South a little after 11 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle, which fled north on State Street.

The first officer on scene performed CPR on the injured man, and Craycroft said “they’re still working on him in the hospital.”

The grievously injured man was transported to University of Utah Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Craycroft said witnesses reported that the car that hit the man was traveling “very fast.”

“The victim was crossing mid-block, it was dark, no crosswalk,” Craycroft told Gephardt Daily.

“But the driver had to know he hit someone because it was head-on and the victim went over the hood of the car. The driver kept right on going.”

The only description of the vehicle is that it was black, and possibly a Dodge Charger or Challenger or similar-looking car. Craycroft said it likely has front-end damage and may have a damaged windshield.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

The crash analysis reconstruction team is on scene assisting with the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.