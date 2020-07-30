Man critically injured in Salt Lake City shooting; suspect at large

Information on shooting at 648 N. 900 W. Posted by SLC Police on Thursday, July 30, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A male in Salt Lake City was shot and critically injured Thursday afternoon.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police, shared details with reporters at the scene:

“Shortly after 1:30 today we received a call of shots fired,” Wilking said. “Our officers responded to 648 N. 900 West, and discovered a male that had a gunshot wound, and extremely serious gunshot wound.”

Officers performed life saving measures, Wilking said, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where “he’s in extremely critical condition.”

Wilking, speaking from the scene, said investigators will be combing the area for evidence.

“We’re going to canvas the area and make sure that any people that have video, anything that can help us with this case, we can gather that information.

“So basically, this area’s going to be locked down for a little while. Traffic may be impacted here on 900 West. We’re going to try to put these piece together, figure out what took place, and hopefully solve this crime.”

Officials believe the suspect may be a Hispanic male traveling in a dark colored Honda, probably an Accord or a Civic.

“That may be our suspect in this shooting. Like I said, this is going to take some while to process this scene, but if anybody knows any information about this case, please call in and let us know.”

The general number for the SLCPD is 801-799-3000.