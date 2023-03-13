Man dies at Utah’s Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah, March 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday at Arches National Park.

“National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at Devils Garden Trail in Arches National Park,” a park statement says.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the 56-year-old male patient was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Personnel from Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded to the park emergency.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are made available.