Man dies following e-biking accident at Park City Mountain golf course

PARK CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Friday following a e-biking accident at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Golf Course.

Canyons Golf employees responded about 8:45 a.m. Friday to “a serious incident … involving an adult male e-biker,” Park City Mountain spokeswoman Sara Huey said.

Employees contacted emergency services and started life-saving efforts, Huey said. Despite emergency care, the man was pronounced dead, she said.

“Park City Mountain, Canyons Golf and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to this individual’s family and friends,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

A portion of the course was closed temporarily Friday but was fully open Saturday.