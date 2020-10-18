Man fatally shot while walking on 3900 South early Sunday morning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Kevin Mallory, with the Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that police received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. from a passerby reporting that someone had been shot in front of a carwash near 630 West 3900 South.

The victim apparently was alone and walking down the street when he was shot, Mallory said. The wounded man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“As of right now, that’s pretty much all we have,” Mallory said at the scene.

No details were available regarding the victim’s age or identity, and Mallory said officials were still waiting to make contact with the man’s next of kin.

Mallory pointed out that it’s “very, very early” in the investigation, and officers are canvassing nearby businesses and residences for any surveillance video that might help identify a suspect.

Anyone who has any information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.