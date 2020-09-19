Man fatally wounded in officer-involved shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was fatally wounded Friday night after he allegedly shot at police officers who were attempting to arrest another man wanted for robbery and multiple drive-by shootings.

The incident took place in the area of 7200 S. Bingham Junction Blvd. in Midvale, where Unified Police and West Valley City Police officers are on scene.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said police were trying to apprehend a suspect, wanted for robbery and drive-by shootings, who had fled from officers “every time we encountered him.”

“Tonight he was located at the Motel 6 here in Midvale,” Cutler said at the scene. “Officers found the vehicle, spiked the car, but he continued to flee from them, running over the sidewalk and barreling into the construction zone, where it came to rest in this intersection.”

The vehicle’s driver and a female passenger got out of the car and ran southbound, Cutler said.

“Another passenger then got out of the car, produced a handgun and fired a round at officers. Officers then returned fire,” she said.

The passenger who fired at police was struck by return gunfire. He initially was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased, Cutler said.

Protocol Team 1 will be investigating the Officer-Involved Critical Incident, according to Cutler.

Cutler said the driver of the vehicle, who is the suspect police were originally looking for, is in custody, as is the female passenger. Cutler added that police had been looking for him for “at least a couple weeks.”

It isn’t known at this time how many officers fired their weapons or how many times the deceased man was struck by gunfire.

Cutler pointed out that it’s still very early in the investigation.

“We have a lot of witnesses,” she said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.