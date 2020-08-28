Man jailed after fleeing police in 3 jurisdictions, WVCPD says

WEST VALLEY CITY, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after West Valley City police responded to a shots-fired call and two suspects fled, leading to a police pursuit involving multiple agencies.

Police were called to the scene, a hotel near Decker Lake Lane and 3100 South, just after midnight, said Sgt. Robert Brinton, WVCPD.

“We didn’t know if anyone had been hit at the time, but (information) led us to believe someone was,” Brinton said.

“They (witnesses) were able to give us a description of the vehicles leaving the scene, and we were able to locate one of those vehicles. We attempted to stop that vehicle to see if we could get more information. That vehicle proceeded to flee from us.”

West Valley City officers did not engage in a high-speed pursuit, but did follow the vehicle, which got onto the freeway, Brinton said. Soon after, Unified Police officials spotted the vehicle, and did engage in a pursuit, but lost the vehicle, Brinton said. Next, West Jordan police spotted the vehicle, which was spiked and successfully stopped, then abandoned. The occupants got away.

Officers set up containment, and began receiving information that the driver and passenger were spotted in some backyards in the area.

“Neighbors were providing us some information,” Brinton said. “It sounds like they called an individual to come pick them up. That individual came to pick them up, and we were able to find them in the vehicle, trying to leave the scene.”

Brinton said the driver was arrested on a warrant, but is likely to face felony charges related to fleeing from police. The passenger was reportedly released, but the person who arrived to pick up the driver and passenger could face charges.

Brinton said no evidence was found that anyone was injured by the original shots fired.

“We got a call that it might be something, it turns out it wasn’t something, and for whatever reason, they decided to flee.”

Brinton said it does sound like an argument occurred before the shots were fired, but “no one was injured and there was no property damage.” If the suspect had not fled, it’s possible no charges would have been filed, he said.