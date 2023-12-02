Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sandy retirement community

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon at a Sandy retirement community.
The shooting involving a U.S. Marshal’s Office violent fugitive apprehension strike team occurred a little after 1 p.m. inside the Silver Pines Senior Community, 735 E. 11000 South, Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office had received information on a wanted fugitive at the location, Moffitt said.
“While they were here to effect that arrest, some sequence of events that occurred … led to an officer-involved shooting,” he told Gephardt Daily.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The West Valley City Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
