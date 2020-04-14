Man operating Riverbend Cabinets in Farr West arrested, faces fraud charges after investigation

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say presented himself as a licensed contractor in order to defraud people has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

According to a Weber County Sheriff’s Office news release on Facebook, Trace Conlin, who is the registered agent for Riverbend Cabinets in Farr West, is facing charges of:

Five counts of communication fraud, a second-degree felony

One count of theft, a third-degree felony

Five counts of not obtaining a contractors license, a class A misdemeanor

In December 2019, the Weber County Investigations Bureau was made aware of a fraud issue occurring throughout Northern Utah, the news release says.

It was discovered through social media posts and reports to the sheriff’s office that Conlin was operating a business known as Riverbend Cabinets, and “was representing himself as a licensed contractor, when in fact he was not.”

“Conlin would solicit business and require payment up front,” the news release says. “Once paid, Conlin would do little to no work on the home, leaving the victim’s home in disarray and out the money paid up front.”

Weber County Financial Crime Detective Will Smith investigated the cases and found a pattern of criminal behavior occurring along the Wasatch Front, according to the release.

It is believed there are more victims who may have been told or who thought their case was civil, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are asking anyone “who has been a victim of Trace Conlin with Riverbend Cabinets, please contact the city you live in or lived in at the time of occurrence and make a report.”