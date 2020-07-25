Man shot multiple times in Sandy, suspect in custody; police investigate as road rage incident

SANDY, Utah, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the Liberty Heights Apartments.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, public information officer for Sandy Police Department, said the incident took place at 8176 S. 1300 East some time before 9:30 p.m., when a 30-year-old man was shot several times.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, Swensen said.

A suspect is in custody, and police do not believe anyone else was involved.

Sgt. Swensen told Gephardt Daily it is not yet clear what prompted the shooting, but he said investigators are looking into the possibility that it was motivated by road rage.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.