Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Salt Lake City TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital following a stabbing at a Salt Lake City TRAX station Sunday evening.

Utah Transit Authority police responded about 5 p.m. to the City Center Station, 55 S. Main St., where an altercation had occurred between the man and four juveniles, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

“We don’t know who started it, but apparently one of the juveniles had a very large knife,” Arky said.

Witnesses told UTA police the juvenile stabbed the man during the altercation. The man boarded the train and rode it to the All Star Motel, 754 W. North Temple, according to a bystander who followed the man to make sure he was OK, Arky said.

UTA police found the man at the hotel with three stab wounds, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the man had been swinging a belt during the altercation at the TRAX station, though it’s unknown what started the incident, Arky said.

The four juveniles allegedly involved have not been found, he said. The incident remains under investigation.