Man transported in serious condition after vehicle hit by UP train near Mapleton

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition Friday after his vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. when the man turned of U.S. Highway 89 at 2400 East near Mapleton, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“He failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a southbound Union Pacific train,” the post said.

The seriously injured man was flown to the hospital by Intermountain LifeFlight.

“This crossing has no control arms but does have stop signs,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.