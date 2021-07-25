UTA: Man driving SUV intentionally hits car driven by woman, blocks TRAX line near Trolley Station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The male driver of an SUV has been transported to a local hospital after authorities say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a car driven by a woman near the Trolley TRAX Station.

The SUV came to rest on the TRAX redline and delaying commuter rail service for hours , Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily. Reports of the incident came in at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, he said.

“Witnesses report that a man driving an SUV appears to have sped up, and appears to have had the intent to hit a white sedan driven by a female, who was the only person in that vehicle,” Arky said.

“The SUV struck the white sedan, then the SUV spun around, and in the process of spinning around, it came into contact with one of the power poles there at the station, and did some damage to that pole.”

The man’s airbag deployed, and he was transported to an area hospital.

“His condition is not known,” Arky said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information can be confirmed.

“We are only running on the south rail, and we have a bus bridge set up between the 9th East Station and the Courthouse Station,” Arky said, noting the power pole struck was on the north side of 400 South.

Arky said the circumstances will lead to delays, since trains going both directions will have to wait and take turns using the south track.

“You can’t have trains going different direction on one rail, so we will will have trains waiting,” he said. “It may create some delays for Redline users between 9th East and the Courthouse.”

Arky said no one waiting for TRAX at the Trolley Station was struck when the collision happened, although one person came close.

“A few feet to the other direction, and it might have been a different story,” he said.

It is unknown at this early point in the investigation if charges will be filed in the case.