Man’s body recovered after fall from cliff in Washington County

Note: More videos of the access and recovery effort are shown below this story.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, along with Hildale Rescue, recovered a man’s body Monday at Gooseberry Mesa after a group of mountain bikers saw what looked like a person at the bottom of a cliff and called 911.

A Facebook post by WCSO SAR said the group discovered a mountain bike on Gooseberry Point, and while checking around, they discovered what appeared to be a person at the bottom of the cliff below the bike.

Search and Rescue crews and medical personnel were paged to investigate.

“Due to the delayed access, initially, a drone was launched from the highway to assess the situation. It was determined the individual was deceased at that time,” the post said.

WCSO SAR said the man had likely fallen about 200 feet.

The Washington County SAR High Angle team and Hildale SAR used ATVs and UTVs to haul personnel and equipment to the area.

“We then lowered our SAR EMS/High Angle certified volunteers to verify subject’s status,” the post said. “We then set up and performed a raise to bring the subject up to the top of the mesa. Then, transported back to the incident command using the UTV’s.”

WCSO SAR closed the news release:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this mountain biker during this difficult time.

A special thanks to all of our SAR volunteers who performed professionally and efficiently during this difficult recovery!!!

