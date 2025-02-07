Missing plane with 10 on board feared crashed off Alaska coast

NOME, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A small passenger plane with 10 people on board is missing and feared crashed off the coast of Alaska.

The Bering Air flight was en route from Unalakleet to Nome Thursday afternoon when it suddenly vanished from radar about 3:20 p.m., according to tracking data from FlightRadar 24.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft, carrying nine passengers and one pilot, was about 40 minutes into a two hour flight over Norton Sound when it disappeared.

A HC-130 Hercules plane from Air Station Kodiak was called into search for the Bering Air flight.

Its last known position about 12 miles offshore southeast of Nome.

Search and rescue crews on the ground were also expected to cover the coastline from Nome to Topkok.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



