Mom of Oxford High School mass shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Feb. 6 (UPI) — A Michigan jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 Oxford High School shooting carried out by her son, Ethan.

It’s the first time in U.S. history that a parent has been held legally accountable for a shooting committed by their child.

Crumbley, 45, faces 15 years in prison for her role in the Oxford, Mich., shooting that killed Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The unanimous verdict was handed down around 1:40 p.m. EST, and Crumbly then was taken away in handcuffs.

The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for seven hours on Tuesday and adjourned Monday without reaching a verdict in Pontiac, Mich.

Crumbley’s husband, James, has a March date for his trial, which carries the same involuntary manslaughter charges against him.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in 2022 and in December was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald made the case that Jennifer Crumbley was negligent and “did not take steps to take care and protect the other children in that school when there was a reasonable foreseeability that ordinary care was required.”