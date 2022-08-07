More ‘human skeletal remains’ found in receding Lake Mead

Aug. 7 (UPI) — Human remains were recovered from the receding waters of Lake Mead for the fifth time this year, National Park Service officials said.

National Park Service rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of “human skeletal remains” at Swim Beach in the Leake Mead National Recreation Area at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

“Park rangers responded and set a perimeter to recover the remains with support from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team,” the National Park Service said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine a cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

At least four other sets of human remains have been found this year as Lake Mead experiences historically low water levels.

In July, a set of human remains was found in Swim Lake and the body 22-year-old Lily Kristine Hatcher was found near the Boulder Islands where she went missing on June 30.

The drop in water levels was also cited as a reason for the discovery of a 50-gallon barrel containing the body of a man police believe was the victim of a murder in the mid-1970s or early 1980s.