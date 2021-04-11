Mother arrested in connection with murder of 3 children under 5

April 11 (UPI) — Police arrested a California woman Saturday in connection with the murder of her three children, who were found dead in her apartment earlier in the day.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Twitter that Liliana Carrillo was arrested near Ponderosa, Calif., in Tulare County, and that she is “considered the sole suspect” in the deaths of three children who were found dead in on Reseda Blvd. in Los Angeles that morning.

Before she was taken into police custody, Carrillo allegedly carjacked a pickup truck in Bakersfield and led authorities on a long-distance chase, the L.A. Times reported.

The distance between the section of L.A. where Carrillo lived and Bakersfield is about 98 miles via I-5, according to Google Maps — and another 92 miles from Bakersfield to Ponderosa.

According to authorities, the children’s grandmother called police Saturday morning after she discovered the children dead and their mother missing.

The children were three years, two years and six months old.

Authorities have not announced a cause of death.