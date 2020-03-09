Motorcyclist fatally injured in collision with SUV in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old man died Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of 21st Street and Washington Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., a news release from Ogden Police Department said. Witnesses reported that a 2016 Harley-Davidson and a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse SUV had collided.

Investigating officers determined that the motorcyclist, Kenneth Morse, had been heading southbound on Washington Boulevard, and the SUV was stopped at a red light and was facing east.

“When the light changed green, the SUV began to accelerate eastbound,” the news release states. “The motorcycle struck the SUV after running a red light.”

Morse succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The intersection was closed in all directions for more than three hours. The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.