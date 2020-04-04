Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Creek Road in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in the area of 1600 E. Creek Rd.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, with the Sandy Police Department, said the crash, which occurred at about 3 a.m., involved a single motorcycle.

The 27-year-old male rider was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Swensen said the cause of the crash is still unknown, and no further details were available regarding the injured man.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.