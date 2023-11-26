Mountain Green Fire crew returns 4 times to scene of smoldering fire in Morgan

MORGAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Mountain Green Fire District have returned to the scene of a fire in Morgan’s Rollins Ranch subdivision multiple times after debris began to smolder, says a statement released Sunday morning by the volunteer group.

“Four times, your Mountain Green volunteer firefighters have returned to the fire scene to extinguish smoldering debris,” the social media statement says.

“It is difficult to get the water to reach to the base of the burning piles within the foundation of the home. A portion of the precast garage floor is unstable, which requires us to stay out from under that area and does not allow us to use tools to tear apart the debris underneath it.”

The cold did not help.

“Temps last evening during our third return visit were around 20 degrees, and this morning a brisk 15 degrees,” the statement says. “Fire Marshal Barrett will attempted to determine a cause today as things continue to cool off.”

The fire was reported Saturday morning.

“Flames roaring from the roof and nearly every window of a home in the Rollins Ranch subdivision greeted Mountain Green firefighters early this morning,” says a statement issued earlier by Mountain Green Fire. “The structure was totally engulfed even as the first callers were calling in to 911. Fortunately the family was not at home.

“The house is an almost total loss, though firefighters were able to keep flames from burning a car in the garage and one on the driveway. Due to the collapsing structure, the fire was unable to be fully controlled for several hours, though the adjacent homes were protected by our hose streams.”

A residence next door did have cracked windows and some scorched paint.

“No firefighters were injured,” the statement says.

Two cats were believed lost, but a neighbor later posted in an unconfirmed report that she had seen them in the yard, but had not been able to catch them.

Mountain Green Fire thanked assisting agencies including Morgan County Fire, Weber Fire, South Weber Fire and Weber County Dispatch.