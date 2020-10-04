Multiple agencies, searchers rescue young woman lost in Panguitch Lake area of Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, along with several other agencies and searchers, responded to the Panguitch Lake area Saturday on a report of a missing 18-year-old woman.

A GCSO post on Facebook says the young woman, who has autism, was located at about 7 p.m.

“She was cold, scared and had a hurt ankle but other than that she was rescued and brought back to her family,” the post says.

The post credits the many people who came to help, along with the Department of Public Safety Helicopter and crew:

The many people involved in the search were amazing and were never going to give up. Thank you for what you did.

I need to give a huge “Thank You” to the crew of the helicopter. They located the lost girl and hovered over her until searchers could get to her.

The department of Public Safety helicopter and crew have saved 148 people this year. Now they can claim 1 more person saved. They are invaluable in Searches.

Those who showed up to search were Garfield County Sheriff and Deputies, Iron County Deputies, Kane County Deputies, Department of Natural Resources, US Forest Service, elk hunters, campers and family members, K9’s and of course the reliable and dedicated Garfield County Search and Rescue.

My apologies if I missed anyone involved.

To view a video of the helicopter and command post, click here.