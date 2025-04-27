Multiple fatalities, injuries reported after SUV plows through crowd at Vancouver street festival

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Several people were killed and multiple others injured after a black SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the deadly incident in a Saturday night post on X (formerly Twitter).

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. Wthee will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

According to CBC News, witness accounts and video footage shared on social media showed emergency responders at the scene of a Lapu Lapu Day festival which celebrates Filipino culture.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also took to X where he expressed his condolences to the victims. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event,” Sim wrote. “Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police have assured the public that the situation is under control.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.