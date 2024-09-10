Multiple propane tanks explode during total-loss home fire in rural Washington County

NEW HARMONY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency responders were dispatched this morning to a reported structure fire west of the unincorporated Pintura area, near New Harmony, at 9:55 a.m.

They responded to 6125 N. Old Beatty Ranch Road.

“Our crews were dispatched shortly thereafter,” says a statement issued by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue. “Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene first to confirm that there was a fire, and that everyone had exited the home safely.

“Once the first fire units arrived on scene it was determined that there was not a reliable water source nearby. Crews initiated a defensive fire attack with the available water on their trucks.

“A tender shuttle operation was then established utilizing three tenders from Hurricane Valley Fire and one tender from New Harmony Valley Fire. The tenders shuttled water from the closest available water source which was approximately 8 miles away.”

Photo by Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the statement says, “however we do believe that it started inside of the home and extended into two different sheds, all three structures are a total loss. There were numerous 20 gallon propane tanks on the property, near the structures that exploded. There was also a 400 gallon propane tank further from the home that vented, but did not explode.”

The structure fire also caused a small brush fire, estimated to be less than a quarter of an acre in size, the Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue statement says.

“One occupant of the home was injured with non-life threatening injuries, he was treated by paramedics on scene and refused transport to the hospital. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters. A total of 28 firefighters responded on this incident.”

Agencies that responded on this incident include the Hurricane Valley Fire District, New Harmony Valley Fire District, Washington City Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We extend our appreciation for their response and support as well as to the Hildale Fire Department for their response in responding to additional calls for service within our district.”