Update: Multiple units, air resources battle new Crestwood Fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple fire units and air resources are fighting a wild fire that broke out early Saturday evening above Olympus Hills in Millcreek.

Unified Fire Authority tweeted that no evacuations are in place, and the fire is spreading away from structures.

Named the Crestwood Fire, it was estimated to be two to three acres at about 6:20 p.m. An hour later, UFA tweeted that it had expanded to eight to 10 acres.

Multiple crews have responded from UFA, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and South Salt Lake Fire Department.

Also on scene are “2 helicopters, 2 single engine air tankers, Air attack, Salt Lake Helitack,” UFA tweeted.

Police have shut down access to the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.