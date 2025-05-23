Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash

SAN DIEGO, May 23 (UPI) — Music agent Dave Shapiro died and rock drummer Daniel Williams is feared dead in a private aircraft crash early Thursday morning in San Diego.

A small jet plane crashed near a military housing neighborhood outside San Diego, but the number of onboard fatalities is not yet known.

The aircraft carried several passengers, and none survived the crash.

Shapiro, 42, was a talent agent and the owner of the Sound Talent Group, which confirmed his death in a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a Sound Talent Group spokesperson told Billboard.

“Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” the statement continues. “Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

The talent group’s clients include musical acts Sum 41, Story of the Year and Pierce the Veil.