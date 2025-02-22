Musk: All federal employees must account for past week’s work

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Department of Government Efficiency director Elon Musk on Saturday warned all federal government employees to account for their prior week’s work or lose their jobs.

“Consistent with President Donald Trump‘s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk said in a post on X. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and worth $393.3 billion, according to Forbes, made his post in the afternoon after Trump earlier Saturday morning commended Musk’s worker with DOGE but said he wants more.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump said in a Truth Social post

“Remember, we have a country to save,” Trump said, “but ultimately, to make greater than before.”

The pending email to 2.3 million federal government workers amounts to a government-wide audit of each employee’s work. More than 77,000 federal workers representing 3% of the government’s workforce recently accepted invitations to leave federal employment, Politico reported.

Many federal agencies also fired probationary workers in response to DOGE assessments. Some workers have been exempt from these firings.

Other civil service workers generally have protections.

Several states with Democrat attorneys general challenged DOGE and Musk’s ability to reduce the size of the federal government’s workforce

U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied a request to stop the worker firings in a lawsuit filed by the attorneys generals of several states controlled by Democrats.

The state AGs argued Musk is not a duly nominated federal official who was confirmed by the Senate in accordance with the Appointments Clause of the Constitution.

“Plaintiffs have not carried their burden of showing that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order,” Chutkan said in Tuesday’s 10-page ruling on the state AGs’ motion to enjoin DOGE efforts to reduce the federal government’s size.

“Plaintiffs allege that Musk ‘exercises virtually unchecked power across the Executive Branch, making decisions about expenditures, contracts, government property, regulations and the very existence of federal agencies,'” Chutkan wrote in her decision.

She said her legal analysis “begins and ends with irreparable harm,” which is the threshold requirement when filing a motion to obtain a temporary restraining order.

The harm must be “certain and great, actual and not theoretical, beyond remediation and of such imminence that there is a clear and present need for equitable relief,” Chutkan wrote.

“Plaintiffs’ declarations are replete with attestations that if Musk and DOGE defendants cancel, pause or significantly reduce federal funding or eliminate federal-state contracts, plaintiff states will suffer extreme financial and programmatic harm,” she said.

Chutkan said she is aware that the efforts of Musk and DOGE have caused confusion and uncertainty within states for their respective agencies and residents, “but the ‘possibility’ that defendants may take actions that irreparably harm plaintiffs ‘is not enough.'”

Chutkan said it remains uncertain when and how states and their respective agencies, programs and residents would suffer and denied the motion to temporarily halt the efforts of DOGE and Musk to reduce the number of federal workers and reduce the size of the federal government.