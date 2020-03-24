National Weather Service predicts northern Utah snow Wednesday, Thursday; see statewide forecast

UTAH, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service is predicting snow in some areas of northern Utah on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The light blue zone represents the area that various computer models believe the snow band could set up and persist Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” says the caption says a NWS caption under a graphic depicting snow in a band including the area west of Tooele and stretching east to Evanston. Isolated snow storms also are predicted west of Ogden and east of Logan.

“The white dashed line shows how wide the band would likely be,” the graphic’s caption says. “Depending on where it sets up, you could be in the snow zone!”

Another graphic on the NWS website, issued at 10 a.m. Tuesday (click the link for an updated image) shows a winter storm warning that stretches from the Nephi area to Utah’s norther border, with a winter weather advisory in Wyoming and and the Preston Idaho area.

The forecasts for all areas of Utah, shown from north to south, continue below. All graphics are from the National Weather Service, with additional links to click for updated information. For current information, click the update links.

● ● ●

Logan/Cache County

Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Today

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 49. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight Rain showers before midnight, then snow. The rain could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 32. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Low 32.

Wednesday Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. How 25.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

● ● ●

Salt Lake City

Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then rain after 1am. Low around 37. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Rain before 7am, then rain and snow likely. High near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1am. Low around 34. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Snow likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of snow before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

● ● ●

Summit County, Utah/Evanston

Here’s the Summit County/Evanston, Wyo., forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Tonight Snow showers before midnight, then snow after midnight. Low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Wednesday Snow. High near 28. West southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night Snow. Low around 16. West southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday Snow. High near 25. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday Night Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday A chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

● ● ●

Central Utah

Here’s the Central Utah forecast from Friday afternoon through Monday, based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 7 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Snow likely, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night Snow likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night A slight chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

● ● ●

Moab/Grand Junction

Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area. For updates, click here.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

● ● ●

St. George

And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of rain after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.