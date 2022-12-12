Nearly 2 dozen transported to hospital after bus rollover in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bus traveling from Boise to Salt Lake City rolled over on icy roads Monday morning, sending more than 20 of the 33 passengers to the hospital.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 84, about 6 miles west of Tremonton. The Salt Lake Express bus was near milepost 36 when the rollover took place.

“Weather in this area had been snowing, and road conditions were slick,” says a Utah Highway Patrol statement. “As the bus was changing lanes to the left, and the driver lost control. The bus slid off the road to the right and overturned onto its side off of the right shoulder.”

The UHP said about 18 of those onboard reported minor injuries. Five reported with more serious to critical injuries and 10 with no injuries.

“The non-injured parties have been transported to the Garland armory as investigators work on logistics for further transportation and investigation.”

UHP asked those traveling through the area to use caution and watch for emergency crews, adding “Lane restrictions may be in place during the accident investigation.”

Fire departments responding to the scene came from Garland, Tremonton, Brigham City, and Fielding, a Garland Fire statement says. Additional agencies included UHP, and Tremonton Garland Police Department.

“Special thanks to Box Elder Communications Center-BECC for their strong work on radio communications and Box Elder School District for providing transportation to the noninjured passengers,” a Garland Fire Department statement says.

“Garland City has also activated the Emergency Operations Center for the passengers not transported to area hospitals.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details become available.