New start wildfire, Cedar Fort Fire, closes part of SR-73 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cedar Fort Fire, first announced as a new start by Utah Fire Info at 4:13 p.m. had reached 35 acres as of 5:09 p.m. Wednesday.

Part if State Route 73 in the Utah County City of Cedar Fort is temporarily closed due to firefighting efforts, Utah Fire Info announced at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday.

“The #CedarFortFire is now estimated at 35 acres,” the 5:09 p.m tweet said. “A dozer, 1 helicopter and 2 SEATS are now on scene and working in coordination with ground resources.

“Fire growth has been primarily wind driven, firefighters are experiencing gusty and shifting winds in the area.”

