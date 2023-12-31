North Korea announces plans for more spy satellites in 2024

Dec. 31 (UPI) — North Korea has announced plans to launch more spy satellites in 2024 after successfully launching its satellite program this fall.

“The task of launching three additional reconnaissance satellites in 2024 was declared, and the goal was to vigorously promote the development of space science and technology. Comprehensive measures were taken at the national level,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

North Korea has also announced its goals to improve the capabilities of its unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, as well as other improvements to modernize its military.

The reclusive country called 2023 a year of “most inspiring transformation” with North Koreans feeling “patriotic enthusiasm and motivation” to make further leaps in the new year.

Earlier in December, North Korea officially began its spy satellite program after what it called a successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite last month.

The country opened operations at a new reconnaissance satellite operation office organized at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration.

The Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite successfully entered into Sun-synchronous orbit on November 21. It has since purportedly taken pictures of the White House, the Pentagon, the San Diego Naval Base in California — as well as the Kadena Air Force Base in Japan and of the Suez Canal in Egypt.