‘Notable’ 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says

July 16 (UPI) — A powerful earthquake was recorded near Alaska late Saturday with a recorded magnitude of 7.2, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said on Twitter that the quake, which hit around 10:48 p.m. local time about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, had initially been measured at a magnitude of 7.4. It had a depth of about 20 miles.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake that was downgraded to an advisory and then canceled Sunday morning.

The tsunami warning had stretched from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass and NWS officials had warned that significant inundation was possible.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred as the result of thrust faulting on or near the subduction zone interface between the Pacific and North American plates.

“Large earthquakes are common in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone,” the USGS said. “Since 1900, nine other earthquakes M7 and larger have occurred within 250 km (155 miles) of the July 16, 2023 event.”