Big cool-down is here, with frost predicted to hit parts of Utah

UTAH, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service wants everyone to be aware that much colder temperatures and some patchy frost — yes, frost — are moving across Utah tonight into Tuesday morning.

Morning low temperatures are expected to be near freezing across the higher northern valleys.

The Cache/Bear Lake valleys, the Wasatch Back, and Uinta County in Wyoming may see some frost. Residents are advised to protect any sensitive vegetation.

The forecast for the week in Salt Lake City shows daily high temperatures starting in the 70s and climbing back toward the 90s by week’s end. Lows are expected in the high 50s to mid-60s.

Labor Day, September 7, will be sunny, with a high near 88, the National Weather Service predicts.

