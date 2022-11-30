Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 29, 2022 (UPI) — Two Oath Keepers, including founding member and leader Steward Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their actions on and leading up to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal jury in Washington D.C., reached a verdict on Rhodes and co-conspirator Kelly Meggs on Tuesday. Seditious conspiracy is the most serious charge any Capitol rioter has faced so far. They were also found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting for their attempts to disrupt the transfer of power.

Three more Oath Keepers, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell, were found guilty on the lower charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting, but they were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Rhodes and Meggs face 20 years in prison for the seditious conspiracy conviction alone.

“Today the jury returned a verdict convicting all defendants of criminal conduct, including two Oath Keepers leaders for seditious conspiracy against the United States,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“The Justice Department is committed to holding accountable those criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy on January 6, 2021. The prosecutors and agents on this case worked tirelessly, with extraordinary skill, and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”