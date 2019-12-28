Officials I.D. man who died in industrial accident in Orem

OREM, Utah, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police officials have released the name of the man who was fatally injured Thursday while making repairs to a dump truck.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Dave Olsen.

Orem Police Department posted on Facebook that officers and paramedics were dispatched to the area of 525 S. Carterville Road at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person who was stuck under the dump bed of a dump truck.

Upon arrival, police found that Olsen had become pinned between the dump bed and the frame of the truck while working on the truck, the post said.

When paramedics used their equipment to lift the dump bed, with help from a neighbor who had a piece of heavy equipment, they found Olsen had died of his injuries.

“The Orem Police Department offers our condolences to the family of Mr. Olsen and request the privacy of the family while they mourn,” the Facebook post said.