UHP ID man killed in 5-vehicle collision in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a five-vehicle collision that injured six others in Spanish Fork Canyon on Tuesday.

The man who died was Aaron C. Parry, of West Jordan. His age is unknown.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 193 on U.S. Highway 6. A double-tanker semi was westbound, and either slowed or stopped on the single-lane road, a UHP statement says.

“A westbound Dodge pickup behind the semi failed to stop and struck the left rear corner of the second trailer,” it says.

“The pickup rotated into one of the two eastbound lanes, and an eastbound Yukon struck it almost directly on the driver door. The back end of the Yukon swung into the second eastbound lane and was struck by an eastbound Ford Fusion.”

The pickup driver, Parry, died on impact, the statement says.

“The driver of the Yukon was taken by air to a local area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the semi was also taken by air to a local area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken by ground to a local area hospital with serious injuries.”