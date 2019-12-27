Officials ID man shot, killed in South Ogden officer-involved shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Attorney’s Office has released the name of a man shot and killed early Friday by an officer of the South Ogden Police Department after a multi-agency pursuit.

The deceased is Frederick Jeremy Atkin, 42, of Ogden.

“Early this morning there was a critical incident in South Ogden where a single South Ogden police officer discharged a firearm,” a statement from the Weber County Attorney’s Office says.

“The other involved person is deceased and his name is Frederick Jeremy Atkin of Ogden. There is no further danger to the public and the next of kin has been notified.

“Per protocol, South Ogden has placed the involved officer on paid administrative leave. An investigation by the Weber County Critical Incident Task Force is ongoing and no other information can be released at this time.”

The incident

The incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday when officers spotted a red Mustang as it drove through a red light near 30th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, leading officers on a winding, slow-speed pursuit throughout South Ogden and into Riverdale, according to information transmitted on police radio.

Officers followed the suspect at a distance, watching as he drove erratically through nearby neighborhoods, blowing stop signs and running red lights, while driving at speeds from 5 to 15 mph, according to police radio accounts.

Officers at three locations managed to spike the suspect’s tires before the pursuit came to a sudden and violent end near the intersection of Wall Avenue and Riverdale Road, where the suspect, reportedly alone in the car, was shot. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

Utah State Court records show that Atkin had a violent criminal history between 1999 and 2005, but lists no arrests more recent.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on this story as it becomes available.