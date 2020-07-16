Officials identify man who drowned after rescuing child at Red Fleet Reservoir

RED FLEET STATE PARK, Uintah County, Utah, July 16 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who drowned after saving a child from the water at Red Fleet Reservoir.

The man was Dustin Peterson, 34, whose age was originally released as 33. Peterson was a Vernal resident.

“Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Dustin Peterson was boating with family and friends in the wakeless area of Red Fleet Reservoir,” the Utah State Park statement says.

“While there, a child in Peterson’s group began to struggle in the water. Peterson jumped from the boat into the water to aid the child. Neither individual was wearing a life jacket.

“With Peterson’s assistance, the child was able to be pulled back onto the boat to safety. However, Peterson was unable to remain afloat and keep his head above water. Members of his group then called for help.”

A Utah State Parks law enforcement ranger responded to the area quickly and began the search for Peterson. Search efforts were aided by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Uintah County Sheriff’s office and Search and Rescue, Utah Division of Parks and Recreation Remotely Operated Vehicle Team, Department of Public Safety Dive Team.

“Around 10 p.m., the DPS Dive Team identified a possible sighting and the Utah State Parks ROV team confirmed the sighting to be that of Peterson’s body,” the Park Service statement said “The body was resting in approximately 40 feet of water. The ROV team secured the body until the Uintah County Dive Team could locate and bring it to the surface.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation would like to extend our condolences to Peterson’s friends and family and thank the other agencies who assisted. This incident remains under investigation at this time.”