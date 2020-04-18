Officials identify motorcyclist in South Jordan fatal crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Friday afternoon.

Richard Gomez, 56, of West Jordan, was riding a Victory motorcycle south on Bangerter Highway in the left lane, a news release from South Jordan Police Sgt. Samuel Winkler said later Friday night.

Gomez was approaching traffic that was stopped for a red light at 10400 South when he “locked his brakes on his motorcycle, swerved to the left, and lost control of the motorcycle,” the news release said.

Gomez was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered severe head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:51 p.m. South Jordan police and medical units responded and, despite the efforts of first responders, Gomez succumbed to his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, and investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in this crash, the news release said.

“Although traffic was lighter as people stayed home, the warmer weather is bringing more people outside,” Sgt. Winkler said. “Many motorists still drive distracted. We implore motorcycle riders to please use a helmet. The use of a helmet may have saved Mr. Gomez today.”