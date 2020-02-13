Officials: Missing South Carolina girl found dead; Faye Svetlik, 6, went missing Monday

Director Byron Snellgrove just updated community and media that the body of Faye Swetlik has been found. Now begins the investigation into her homicide and the Cayce Department of Public Safety, along with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will continue to work together to bring this case to a close. #PrayersforFaye Posted by Cayce Department of Public Safety on Thursday, February 13, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-day search for a missing 6 year old, last seen after getting off a school bus in Cayce, South Carolina, has ended with officials finding her body.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing we have found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Svetlik,” said Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce (South Carolina) Department of Public Safety in a news conference.

“We are now treating this case as a homicide. As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

Snellgrove said no arrests have been made, but the investigation is underway. Snellgrove also said a deceased man was found in the area, but Snellgrove declined to say the bodies were connected.

“That investigation has just begun,” he said. “… We will not be taking questions.”

The child was last seen playing outside her house at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Her parents reported her missing at about 5 p.m.

Faye’s body was found in the area on Thursday. Officials have not said how she died.