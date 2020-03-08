Officials seek public’s help finding 2 children missing from Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Eagle Mountain are asking for the public’s help locating two children who are missing.

A tweet from Eagle Mountain City says Kyler Kerr and Kira Kerr are missing from The Ranches area of Eagle Mountain, but “please be on the lookout citywide.”

Kyler, age 10, is 4 feet 6 inches tall, has light brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Kira, age 11, is 4 feet 9 inches tall, and has long blond hair and blue eyes.

According to an Eagle Mountain City Facebook post, the sheriff’s office is coordinating a search effort, but officials are asking area residents to check around their own properties in case the children sought shelter somewhere.

Anyone who has seen these children or who may have information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 801-794-3970.